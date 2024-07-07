Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $897,000 Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 2,005,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

