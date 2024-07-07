Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $42,000 in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,145 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in New Gold by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in New Gold by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,407. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.32.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

