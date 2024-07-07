Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 84,864 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.83. 82,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,877. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

