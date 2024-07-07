Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 350,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,824,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.21. 6,509,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

