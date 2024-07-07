Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $168.91 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,484,080 coins and its circulating supply is 882,983,403 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.