Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.59. 3,633,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,299. The company has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.48.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

