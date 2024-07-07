Myria 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $844,843.78 (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Myria has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myria has a market cap of $4.76 million and $844,843.78 worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myria token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 20,597,980,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00308659 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $994,659.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

