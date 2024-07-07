Nano (XNO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Nano has a market capitalization of $103.23 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,628.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.00557667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00111230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00266911 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00038925 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062075 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

