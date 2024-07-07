National Bankshares Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$17.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.19.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.83. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$13.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

In other news, Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. 20.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

