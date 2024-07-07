Navcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,083.49 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,083.49 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010349 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

