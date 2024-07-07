Navcoin One Day Volume Hits $26,206.10 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,206.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00081309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010271 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

