Navcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,630.42 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,630.42 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00080318 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00022394 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010588 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

