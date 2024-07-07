Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.14 on Friday, hitting $690.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The company has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $640.84 and a 200-day moving average of $591.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

