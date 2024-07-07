NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $509.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.47. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $406.45 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NewMarket by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

