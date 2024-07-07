Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVAX

Novavax Trading Down 5.2 %

Novavax stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novavax will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novavax by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.