Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.84. 1,348,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,285. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.22. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

