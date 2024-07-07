Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $543.50 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $543.50 million and $13.78 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.04 or 0.05228131 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08309404 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $16,354,784.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.