Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the bank's stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OVBC opened at $19.60 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,909 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc accounts for 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors' portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company's stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

