Omni Network (OMNI) Price Hits $12.31 on Major Exchanges

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $136.91 million and $31.53 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for about $12.31 or 0.00021500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Omni Network

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,260,197.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 12.23273202 USD and is up 11.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $30,426,292.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.