Oppenheimer Raises Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $38.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Pharvaris stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $2,805,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at $22,440,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

