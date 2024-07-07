Orchid Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $64.46 million and $2.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

