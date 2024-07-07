Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

PG stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $165.21. 6,509,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

