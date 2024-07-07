Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 242 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.