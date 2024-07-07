Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $17.73 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $499,955,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.96.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

