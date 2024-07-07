Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $63,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $157.50 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.