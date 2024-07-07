Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,954,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after acquiring an additional 788,535 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,687,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock valued at $88,462. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. 435,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,236. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $268.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Articles

