Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $92.56. 34,895,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,617,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

