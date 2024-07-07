Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.52. 163,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.46. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

