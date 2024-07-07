Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

