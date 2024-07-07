Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 51.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,142 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,505,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 119,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $617,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $47.34. 2,417,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,629. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

