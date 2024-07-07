Palisade Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,476,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,901,000 after acquiring an additional 82,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. 619,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,141. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

