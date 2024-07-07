Palisade Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 25.0% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in MSCI by 18.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.24. 384,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $486.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.