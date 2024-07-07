Palladyne AI (PDYN) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Palladyne AI to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palladyne AI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $6.15 million -$115.59 million -0.51 Palladyne AI Competitors $1.06 billion -$10.65 million -22.86

Palladyne AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Palladyne AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palladyne AI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Palladyne AI Competitors 95 280 384 8 2.40

As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Palladyne AI’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palladyne AI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30% Palladyne AI Competitors -284.56% -485.82% -30.04%

Summary

Palladyne AI competitors beat Palladyne AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

