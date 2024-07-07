Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after buying an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after buying an additional 219,220 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $63,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.69.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.50. 548,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

