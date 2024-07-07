Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 556.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

