PDS Planning Inc Acquires 336 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,618. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.