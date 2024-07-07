PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 66.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,927 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $496.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.46.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

