PDS Planning Inc Has $286,000 Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,424,000 after buying an additional 4,035,394 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after buying an additional 740,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 734,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
Shares of SLF traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,943. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Sun Life Financial Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
