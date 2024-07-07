PDS Planning Inc Has $302,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $14,919,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $4,689,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 2,902,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.