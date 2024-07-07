PDS Planning Inc Has $494,000 Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. 116,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.4736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

