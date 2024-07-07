PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.92. 108,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,422. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

