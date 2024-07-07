PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

HMC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. 384,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

