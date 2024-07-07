PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,897 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 62.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 42.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 28,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,545,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,354. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

