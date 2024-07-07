PDS Planning Inc Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

