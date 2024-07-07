Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Boosted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. 152,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $93.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.