Presilium Private Wealth LLC Buys 66 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $272.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

