Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $149.04. 247,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.