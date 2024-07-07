Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $149.04. 247,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

