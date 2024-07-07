Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $32.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $32,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,192. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

