Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.17. The stock had a trading volume of 595,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.31. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $156.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

