pufETH (PUFETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $426.02 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. pufETH has a market cap of $426.02 million and $5.09 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pufETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,862.13 or 0.05168567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 490,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 490,005.31273971. The last known price of pufETH is 2,997.32702476 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,339,023.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

